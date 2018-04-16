|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|33
|28
|3
|2
|93
|25
|87
|Man United
|33
|22
|5
|6
|63
|26
|71
|Liverpool
|34
|20
|10
|4
|78
|35
|70
|Tottenham
|33
|20
|7
|6
|65
|30
|67
|Chelsea
|33
|18
|6
|9
|57
|33
|60
|Arsenal
|33
|16
|6
|11
|62
|45
|54
|Burnley
|33
|14
|10
|9
|33
|29
|52
|Leicester
|33
|11
|10
|12
|49
|47
|43
|Everton
|34
|11
|9
|14
|39
|54
|42
|Newcastle
|33
|11
|8
|14
|35
|42
|41
|Bournemouth
|34
|9
|11
|14
|41
|56
|38
|Watford
|34
|10
|7
|17
|42
|60
|37
|Brighton
|33
|8
|11
|14
|31
|46
|35
|Huddersfield
|34
|9
|8
|17
|27
|54
|35
|West Ham
|32
|8
|10
|14
|40
|58
|34
|Crystal Palace
|34
|8
|10
|16
|36
|54
|34
|Swansea
|33
|8
|9
|16
|27
|46
|33
|Southampton
|33
|5
|13
|15
|33
|53
|28
|Stoke
|33
|6
|9
|18
|30
|63
|27
|West Brom
|34
|4
|12
|18
|27
|52
|24
|Saturday, April 14
Southampton 2, Chelsea 3
Swansea 1, Everton 1
Burnley 2, Leicester 1
Crystal Palace 3, Brighton 2
Huddersfield 1, Watford 0
Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0
Tottenham 1, Man City 3
|Sunday, April 15
Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1
Man United 0, West Brom 1
|Monday, April 16
West Ham vs. Stoke 1900 GMT
|Tuesday, April 17
Brighton vs. Tottenham 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, April 18
Bournemouth vs. Man United 1845 GMT
|Thursday, April 19
Leicester vs. Southampton 1845 GMT
Burnley vs. Chelsea 1845 GMT
|Friday, April 20
Brighton vs. Tottenham ppd.
|Saturday, April 21
West Brom vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT
Leicester vs. Southampton ppd.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield ppd.
Bournemouth vs. Man United ppd.
|Sunday, April 22
Arsenal vs. West Ham 1230 GMT
Stoke vs. Burnley 1230 GMT
Man City vs. Swansea 1530 GMT
|Monday, April 23
Everton vs. Newcastle 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|43
|29
|8
|6
|78
|36
|95
|Cardiff
|42
|25
|8
|9
|64
|35
|83
|Fulham
|43
|23
|13
|7
|73
|42
|82
|Aston Villa
|43
|23
|10
|10
|67
|40
|79
|Middlesbrough
|43
|20
|9
|14
|61
|42
|69
|Millwall
|43
|18
|15
|10
|55
|40
|69
|Derby
|42
|18
|14
|10
|61
|43
|68
|Preston
|43
|17
|15
|11
|54
|45
|66
|Sheffield United
|43
|19
|9
|15
|58
|50
|66
|Brentford
|43
|17
|14
|12
|59
|48
|65
|Bristol City
|43
|17
|14
|12
|60
|50
|65
|Ipswich
|43
|16
|8
|19
|51
|54
|56
|Norwich
|43
|14
|14
|15
|46
|54
|56
|Leeds
|43
|15
|9
|19
|54
|61
|54
|QPR
|43
|14
|11
|18
|54
|65
|53
|Sheffield Wednesday
|43
|12
|14
|17
|51
|59
|50
|Nottingham Forest
|42
|14
|7
|21
|45
|60
|49
|Hull
|43
|11
|14
|18
|64
|62
|47
|Reading
|43
|10
|13
|20
|48
|63
|43
|Bolton
|43
|9
|13
|21
|36
|66
|40
|Birmingham
|43
|11
|7
|25
|32
|63
|40
|Barnsley
|42
|8
|14
|20
|44
|63
|38
|Burton Albion
|43
|8
|11
|24
|33
|78
|35
|Sunderland
|43
|6
|16
|21
|47
|76
|34
|Tuesday, April 10
Aston Villa 1, Cardiff 0
Nottingham Forest 0, Brentford 1
Preston 3, Leeds 1
Sunderland 1, Norwich 1
Bristol City 3, Birmingham 1
QPR 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Ipswich 1, Barnsley 0
Fulham 1, Reading 0
Sheffield United 2, Middlesbrough 1
Burton Albion 0, Hull 5
Bolton 0, Millwall 2
|Wednesday, April 11
Wolverhampton 2, Derby 0
|Friday, April 13
Aston Villa 1, Leeds 0
|Saturday, April 14
Sheffield United 1, Millwall 1
Burton Albion 3, Derby 1
QPR 1, Preston 2
Hull 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Norwich 0, Cardiff 2
Middlesbrough 2, Bristol City 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Ipswich 1
Reading 2, Sunderland 2
Barnsley 2, Bolton 2
Fulham 1, Brentford 1
|Sunday, April 15
Wolverhampton 2, Birmingham 0
|Friday, April 20
Millwall vs. Fulham 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 21
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Hull 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. QPR 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest 1845 GMT
|Tuesday, April 24
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT
Derby vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|41
|26
|9
|6
|81
|27
|87
|Blackburn
|42
|25
|12
|5
|76
|37
|87
|Shrewsbury
|41
|24
|10
|7
|55
|33
|82
|Rotherham
|42
|21
|7
|14
|68
|51
|70
|Scunthorpe
|42
|16
|16
|10
|59
|49
|64
|Plymouth
|41
|18
|10
|13
|53
|48
|64
|Portsmouth
|42
|19
|6
|17
|54
|51
|63
|Charlton
|42
|17
|11
|14
|54
|50
|62
|Peterborough
|42
|16
|13
|13
|64
|52
|61
|Blackpool
|43
|14
|14
|15
|56
|53
|56
|Bristol Rovers
|42
|16
|8
|18
|58
|62
|56
|Fleetwood Town
|43
|15
|9
|19
|57
|62
|54
|Bradford
|40
|16
|6
|18
|49
|61
|54
|Doncaster
|40
|13
|14
|13
|49
|46
|53
|Southend
|42
|14
|11
|17
|49
|62
|53
|Gillingham
|42
|12
|16
|14
|44
|48
|52
|Oxford United
|42
|13
|11
|18
|57
|62
|50
|AFC Wimbledon
|42
|13
|10
|19
|42
|53
|49
|Walsall
|42
|12
|12
|18
|51
|62
|48
|Oldham
|41
|11
|13
|17
|54
|68
|46
|Rochdale
|41
|10
|15
|16
|45
|53
|45
|Northampton
|43
|11
|10
|22
|39
|74
|43
|Milton Keynes Dons
|42
|10
|12
|20
|42
|61
|42
|Bury
|42
|7
|9
|26
|34
|65
|30
|Tuesday, April 10
Oxford United 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Gillingham 0, Blackburn 0
Rochdale 1, Wigan 4
AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 0
Blackpool 3, Northampton 0
|Wednesday, April 11
Oldham 1, Walsall 1
|Thursday, April 12
Bradford 0, Shrewsbury 0
|Saturday, April 14
Bristol Rovers 1, Blackburn 1
Oxford United 2, Southend 0
Oldham 1, Gillingham 1
Bury 2, Northampton 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Doncaster 2
Plymouth 0, Portsmouth 0
Peterborough 0, Rochdale 1
Walsall 2, AFC Wimbledon 3
Wigan 0, Rotherham 0
Charlton 0, Scunthorpe 1
Blackpool 2, Fleetwood Town 1
|Tuesday, April 17
Rochdale vs. Oldham 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Bury 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
|Thursday, April 19
Blackburn vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 21
Portsmouth vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bury 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 24
Rochdale vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan 1845 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
Oldham vs. Southend 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|41
|26
|6
|9
|68
|41
|84
|Luton Town
|43
|24
|11
|8
|90
|44
|83
|Wycombe
|42
|22
|11
|9
|76
|55
|77
|Notts County
|43
|20
|13
|10
|66
|45
|73
|Exeter
|42
|22
|7
|13
|58
|48
|73
|Coventry
|42
|20
|8
|14
|53
|41
|68
|Mansfield Town
|43
|17
|16
|10
|62
|48
|67
|Lincoln City
|41
|18
|13
|10
|57
|43
|67
|Swindon
|43
|19
|7
|17
|64
|64
|64
|Carlisle
|43
|16
|14
|13
|58
|51
|62
|Colchester
|43
|16
|13
|14
|52
|49
|61
|Newport County
|41
|14
|15
|12
|51
|52
|57
|Crawley Town
|43
|16
|9
|18
|54
|61
|57
|Cambridge United
|42
|15
|12
|15
|46
|55
|57
|Stevenage
|43
|13
|13
|17
|56
|60
|52
|Cheltenham
|43
|13
|12
|18
|62
|61
|51
|Crewe
|43
|14
|5
|24
|57
|73
|47
|Yeovil
|41
|12
|10
|19
|55
|65
|46
|Port Vale
|43
|11
|13
|19
|47
|59
|46
|Morecambe
|42
|9
|17
|16
|41
|54
|44
|Forest Green
|42
|12
|7
|23
|49
|70
|43
|Grimsby Town
|43
|10
|12
|21
|36
|65
|42
|Barnet
|43
|9
|10
|24
|40
|65
|37
|Chesterfield
|41
|9
|8
|24
|43
|72
|35
|Tuesday, April 10
Swindon 2, Yeovil 2
Stevenage 1, Mansfield Town 1
Morecambe 2, Chesterfield 2
|Saturday, April 14
Chesterfield 0, Mansfield Town 1
Newport County 2, Swindon 1
Grimsby Town 2, Barnet 2
Crawley Town 1, Coventry 2
Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 2
Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter 1
Yeovil 0, Wycombe 1
Luton Town 3, Crewe 1
Morecambe 1, Carlisle 1
Colchester 1, Notts County 3
Cheltenham 0, Forest Green 1
Port Vale 1, Lincoln City 0
|Tuesday, April 17
Exeter vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT
|Friday, April 20
Coventry vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 21
Crewe vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Barnet vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 24
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United 1845 GMT
Yeovil vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT
Coventry vs. Lincoln City 1845 GMT
Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT