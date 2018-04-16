Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;15;80%;80%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;33;27;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;NNW;22;25%;11%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny;28;11;WNW;16;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Warmer;21;12;A shower or two;17;10;ESE;10;68%;56%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;14;7;Mostly sunny, nice;18;9;S;17;62%;5%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;9;0;Mostly sunny;9;2;ENE;11;47%;9%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Inc. clouds;14;6;SSW;13;39%;9%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;12;2;Becoming cloudy;8;-1;NE;9;52%;36%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Partly sunny;30;20;E;13;59%;5%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;23;12;Hazy sunshine;23;13;SSE;9;57%;3%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning showers;20;17;Partly sunny;23;15;WNW;22;73%;63%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;28;15;Sunny and nice;29;15;S;15;35%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;NNW;8;71%;65%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;33;22;Some sun, less humid;35;22;SE;10;45%;17%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;36;27;A t-storm around;33;26;S;12;67%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;17;12;Partly sunny;19;13;WNW;12;68%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;25;12;SSW;10;40%;4%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;21;12;Partial sunshine;22;12;NNW;6;59%;44%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Some sun and nice;19;9;E;10;63%;6%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;20;11;A little a.m. rain;19;10;SSE;8;72%;84%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;16;ESE;18;79%;68%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;20;12;Thunderstorms;20;11;N;20;78%;71%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;15;7;Nice with sunshine;17;9;S;11;63%;2%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;22;6;Partly sunny, warm;24;7;E;9;56%;18%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Thunderstorms;23;13;ENE;10;73%;76%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;26;19;Cloudy;26;20;NE;13;70%;9%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;28;17;A morning shower;28;17;NE;7;46%;84%;7

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;17;10;Rather cloudy;18;10;NNW;13;65%;15%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;Sunshine, summerlike;36;19;ENE;14;8%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;29;14;Decreasing clouds;22;14;WNW;13;77%;8%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ESE;6;63%;72%;10

Chennai, India;A shower;35;28;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;SSE;15;65%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;Windy, a.m. flurries;3;-1;Partly sunny;5;1;ENE;16;61%;24%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;10;75%;81%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, not as cool;14;7;Low clouds;13;7;WSW;13;72%;13%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;N;15;86%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warmer;26;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;18;S;26;49%;18%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy thunderstorms;25;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;SSW;15;93%;82%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;39;23;An afternoon shower;39;24;NNW;13;28%;40%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;24;9;Partly sunny, cooler;17;0;WNW;27;23%;21%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;39;27;SSE;13;53%;60%;11

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;35;24;Nice with some sun;33;24;SSE;11;65%;37%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;13;9;Spotty showers;15;10;S;31;77%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;16;11;Morning rain, cloudy;16;7;SSW;10;71%;100%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;20;12;Partly sunny;20;15;E;11;65%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A morning shower;24;20;SSE;5;69%;64%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Clouding up;23;12;ESE;8;60%;33%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;ENE;18;53%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;10;5;Cloudy with mist;11;4;NNW;16;76%;74%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;36;27;A t-storm in spots;35;26;SE;10;60%;63%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;22;18;Cloudy and warmer;25;20;E;10;72%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;23;Some sun, a shower;28;23;ENE;28;63%;59%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;37;24;A t-storm in spots;39;25;ESE;9;33%;41%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;28;18;A t-storm around;30;18;NNW;14;52%;44%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;High clouds and mild;22;12;Showers around;19;11;N;13;67%;61%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;11;67%;63%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;33;25;Sunny and beautiful;33;26;N;16;42%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;21;11;Becoming cloudy;21;12;S;10;65%;44%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A t-storm in spots;17;9;A p.m. t-storm;18;9;N;13;65%;86%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;37;25;Hazy sun and warm;37;26;WNW;21;38%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;A p.m. t-shower;25;14;SE;9;64%;56%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;23;Sunny and very warm;40;24;N;14;6%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with some sun;24;9;Periods of sun, mild;21;12;W;14;44%;42%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;8;65%;63%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;22;Some brightening;33;23;SSW;9;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;38;26;A t-storm around;39;27;SSW;15;52%;41%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;7;72%;65%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;0;Mostly sunny, mild;16;1;E;13;46%;42%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;33;26;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SW;11;71%;72%;12

Lima, Peru;Not as warm;22;19;Clouds and sun, nice;22;18;SSE;14;77%;34%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;21;11;NNW;9;68%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;14;9;Periods of sun;17;9;S;24;61%;7%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;SE;12;36%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sun and some clouds;31;24;High clouds;31;25;SSW;9;73%;32%;6

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;19;9;Partly sunny, warm;22;12;NW;4;51%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;6;72%;90%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;ENE;7;79%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;E;14;52%;7%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;20;10;Cloudy and cool;15;6;SE;13;61%;2%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;27;13;NE;7;29%;29%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;NE;17;41%;1%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Warm with some sun;24;12;Thunderstorms;20;6;NNW;12;81%;75%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning t-storm;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;14;74%;60%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NNE;13;71%;29%;2

Montreal, Canada;Very windy;4;1;Snow and rain, cold;4;1;WSW;6;78%;90%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;19;10;Showers around;17;10;SE;8;75%;93%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;29;Hazy sun;35;28;WNW;14;59%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;15;Showers and t-storms;23;16;WNW;13;77%;75%;5

New York, United States;Very windy;15;5;Cooler with a shower;10;4;W;19;48%;50%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;W;13;26%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;11;-1;A snow squall;3;-5;WNW;27;57%;57%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;18;9;Rain and drizzle;17;13;NE;14;63%;93%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;12;4;Cloudy;12;5;S;7;71%;67%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain tapering off;4;0;Rain and drizzle;5;0;WSW;15;79%;82%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;E;13;79%;66%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNW;16;69%;74%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;30;23;A shower in places;30;23;ENE;13;70%;63%;11

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;17;8;Mostly sunny;22;11;ESE;9;58%;1%;5

Perth, Australia;Warm with some sun;33;16;Partly sunny, cooler;23;15;SSW;15;63%;56%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;9;62%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;13;75%;71%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;An afternoon shower;32;22;ESE;9;49%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler with rain;15;10;Periods of sun, nice;20;9;N;11;63%;8%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;20;0;Plenty of sun;20;0;NNE;9;39%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;12;Afternoon showers;21;12;WNW;11;68%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Mostly cloudy;23;12;E;13;63%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;23;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;SE;10;67%;38%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and mild;12;8;A little rain;10;5;NE;18;70%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;19;5;Cloudy and cooler;9;4;WNW;14;71%;56%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;22;Partly sunny;26;21;ENE;10;62%;28%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;35;21;Sunny and beautiful;33;20;NE;15;21%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;23;11;Severe thunderstorms;22;12;WNW;10;77%;87%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast and cooler;13;5;Low clouds;12;4;NNW;7;70%;34%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;13;8;Mostly sunny;15;9;WNW;13;60%;5%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ENE;16;68%;51%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;29;23;SSE;19;71%;66%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;Partly sunny;26;18;NNE;11;58%;19%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;26;12;Nice with some sun;25;14;W;7;26%;13%;7

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;WSW;6;48%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;NE;10;69%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;19;6;Partly sunny, warmer;23;10;N;9;56%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;10;6;A little rain;11;6;SSW;17;67%;66%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;20;6;WNW;9;47%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;SE;10;41%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;29;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;11;73%;83%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;18;8;Spotty showers;21;10;SE;10;66%;85%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;29;22;Spotty showers;29;22;ESE;18;69%;86%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;13;4;Low clouds;16;6;WNW;9;58%;6%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;30;18;Showers around;20;17;SSE;25;67%;67%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;23;17;Showers around;21;17;E;12;72%;60%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;13;5;Cloudy, mist, cooler;9;4;WNW;16;69%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;20;12;A little a.m. rain;15;7;SE;13;76%;91%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;11;3;Mostly sunny;15;4;ENE;10;55%;25%;7

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and cooler;14;6;A shower or two;15;8;ENE;13;38%;82%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Mostly sunny;28;19;ENE;13;38%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Thunderstorms;22;13;NE;7;70%;73%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;17;12;Rain and drizzle;17;12;SE;13;59%;84%;2

Toronto, Canada;Snow and rain, windy;5;-1;Morning flurries;4;1;WSW;26;70%;70%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;21;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;E;11;50%;26%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;24;14;A few showers;20;13;W;11;70%;70%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;16;-2;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;0;NNE;19;34%;36%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;9;6;A shower in places;11;5;SSW;10;57%;78%;5

Vienna, Austria;A bit of a.m. rain;22;12;Periods of sun;20;10;N;18;73%;28%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;22;A t-storm or two;31;23;NE;10;62%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;22;12;Showers and t-storms;15;6;NW;12;83%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;13;A morning t-storm;18;7;NW;18;65%;60%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;19;14;Partly sunny, windy;19;12;NW;41;82%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Lots of sun, warm;38;25;W;13;45%;16%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny;16;5;ENE;8;36%;11%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius