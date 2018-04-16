10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'MORALLY UNFIT' FOR OFFICE

In a biting interview with ABC News, Comey also says he thinks it's possible the Russians have compromising information on Trump and that there is "some evidence of obstruction of justice" in the president's actions.

2. SYRIANS RALLY IN SUPPORT OF ASSAD'S MILITARY

Setting off fireworks and unleashing celebratory gunfire, hundreds gather in a landmark square in Damascus in support of their armed forces after weekend airstrikes from the West.

3. WHAT UN AMBASSADOR IS TELEGRAPHING

Nikki Haley indicates new economic sanctions will be announced against Russia for enabling the Syrian government to continue using chemical weapons.

4. CASTRO DYNASTY WINDS DOWN

With Raul Castro poised to step down as Cuba's president, his successor must confront a host of problems deeper than any time in the past decade.

5. GOVERNMENT STAYING COURSE ON OPIOID CRISIS

Building on Obama-era policy, the Trump administration sees medication-based treatment as the key to lowering overdose deaths from the powerful narcotic.

6. TRUMP LEGAL TEAM SEEKS TO LIMIT SCOPE OF SEIZED FBI RECORDS

Prosecutors, they say, should not get to study evidence snatched from Michael Cohen until Trump has a chance to review material that might be subject to attorney-client privilege.

7. 'WE HOPE THAT CHINA WILL BE MERCIFUL'

The American family of a prominent Chinese Christian pastor tells AP that they're asking for leniency after he was sentenced to prison for missionary work.

8. WHERE POLIO ERADICATION IS LAGGING

The Boko Haram extremist group has disrupted efforts to wipe out polio in Nigeria, one of just three countries where the crippling disease remains endemic.

9. 'IT'S BEEN A ROUGH YEAR'

Jason Aldean, who took top honors at the Academy of Country Music Awards, pays tribute to the 58 people who died at a music festival in Las Vegas last October.

10. LEBRON, CAVS STUNNED IN PLAYOFF OPENER

Victor Oladipo and the Pacers beat Cleveland 98-80, handing James and the Cavaliers' their first loss in the opening round in eight years.