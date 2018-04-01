Taiwan to celebrate World Book Day with an inaugural program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To promote the habit of reading, the Ministry of Culture (MOC) will hold a series of events to celebrate World Book Day from April to June by connecting a network of 100 independent bookstores and 20 libraries across the country.

This will be Taiwan’s second time joining the celebration of World Book Day, first launched by the UNESCO on April 23, 1995.

Scheduled to take place in 20 cities and counties across Taiwan, the series will offer forums, story-telling sessions, e-reading trials, reading camps, book fairs, exhibitions, and various family activities for the public to participate and explore the job of reading.

What’s more, Openbook Taiwan, an NGO dedicating to promoting reading, has cooperatively launched an event-search platform with the MOC, promoting the series of events across Taiwan.

The Openbook website is a platform designed to help users find, disclose or even create events. The locator not only helps the event organizers to reach their potential participants but also keep the users posted on interesting events taking place around them.

With the slogan “Open the book and take adventures,” the MOC encourages the public to enjoy reading and join the celebration of World Book Day.