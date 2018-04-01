Online poll ranks Papago Intl. Resort as most beautiful hotel in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an online poll conducted by the Taiwanese travel company EzTravel, over 30,000 netizens have given their vote “Taiwan’s most beautiful hotel.”



The results of the poll, released April 16, found that among all the hotels in Taiwan, the “Papago International Resort” (日暉國際度假村) located in Chishang, Taitung, received the highest number of recommendations in the online poll.

According to the Liberty Times, the hotel is favored among travelers because it is located in a quiet natural area, and its low-rise architecture allows guest to truly appreciate the lush natural environment. The hotel is also remarkable for its luxury pool, which forms a center piece for the hotel’s grounds.



Offering wonderful views of the Huatung valley in southern Taiwan, along with a relaxing atmosphere and good service makes the Papago International Resort a favorite of local travelers.

Among the top five hotels on the poll, the remaining four were; Fullon Hotel at Tamsui’s Fisherman’s Wharf (福容大飯店 淡水漁人碼頭), Kagaya Beitou(北投日勝生加賀屋), the Promiseland Resort in Hualien (花蓮理想大地渡假酒店), and the Lalu Hotel located at Sun Moon Lake (日月潭涵碧樓大飯店).

The Fullon Hotel in Tansui received very close to the number of votes as the Papago resort. The Fullon is located in a very convenient area, with a wonderful view of the sea and the mountains of Taiwan’s northern coasts, which make it a very popular choice in the north of the country.



To provide travelers with a chance to experience the best hotels in Taiwan, EZTravel is hosting a few value added deals for stays at the hotels that topped the list. To find more info on the deals and to see the full list of top contenders in the poll check out the EZTravel website.



Fullon Hotel at Tamsui’s Fisherman’s Wharf (Image from Fullon Hotel's website)

