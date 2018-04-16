The Latest: Large rally in Damascus supporting Assad's army

Syrians walk in the Hamidiyeh Market, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bashar Assad spoke Sunday to a gro
FILE - In this Saturday, April 14, 2018 file photo, a Syrian soldier films the damage of the Syrian Scientific Research Center which was attacked by U
Syrians smoke water pipes at a coffee shop at the Hamidiyeh market, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bash
Woman shop at the Hamidiyeh Market that was named after the 34th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire Abdul Hamid II, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Sund
Syrians gather in the Marjeh Square in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bashar Assad spoke Sunday to a group of visiting Rus
This satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company, shows the Barzah Research and Development Center in Syria on April, 13, 2018, before a
This picture taken through a car window shows a Syrian woman walks with her son on a bridge in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s Presid
Syrians walk up stairs of a bridge in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bashar Assad spoke Sunday to a group of visiting Russ
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Hundreds of Syrians have gathered in a landmark square in the capital of Damascus in support of their armed forces, which they say succeeded in confronting the unprecedented joint airstrikes by the West over the weekend.
Monday's rally in in Omayyad Square is being broadcast live on Syrian state media.
The protesters are waving Syrian flags at the demonstration, dubbed a "salute to the achievements of the Arab Syrian Army." They set off fireworks and unleashed celebratory gunfire.
Shouts of "Allah, Syria, and only Bashar," a reference to Syrian President Bashar Assad rang out.
Syrian media, Russian and Syrian officials have sought to downplay the impact of the joint airstrikes, saying the Syrian air defenses have intercepted most of the missiles. The Pentagon says no missiles were engaged.