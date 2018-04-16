  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/16 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 2 .867
Toronto 9 5 .643
New York 7 7 .500
Baltimore 5 11 .313
Tampa Bay 3 12 .200 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636
Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½
Chicago 4 8 .333
Detroit 4 9 .308 4
Kansas City 3 10 .231 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 3 .813
Houston 10 6 .625 3
Seattle 8 5 .615
Oakland 6 10 .375 7
Texas 6 11 .353

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston 10, Baltimore 3

Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 3

Seattle 10, Oakland 8

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Houston 1, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Miami (Smith 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 0-1) at Toronto (Garcia 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Perez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Garcia 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 1-1) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Happ 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 1-1) vs. Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-0) at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Moore 0-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Seattle (Miranda 0-0), 10:10 p.m.