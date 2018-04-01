Taiwan Tourism Bureau releases “Meet Colors! Taiwan”

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese actress and model, Masami Nagasawa (長澤雅美), stars in a promotional Taiwan travel video titled “Meet Colors! Taiwan” released by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau April 16.

Nagasawa became a spokesperson for the Tourism Bureau in 2017 to target Japanese travelers, particularly those from the youth travel market, according to a Tourism Bureau press release. This year’s video was filmed as a continuation of a similar video from 2016.

Though this year's video is more concentrated on south central Taiwan, featuring Tainan and Kaohsiung landscapes.



(Image from Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

The director continued the theme of “discovering one’s true colors” (發現自己的彩色) through travel in the newest video. The film was shot to reflect the “ease, safety, and laid-back independence” travelers can experience while in Taiwan.



(Image from Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

After Nagasawa’s first promotional video was released, the amount of Japanese travelers to Taiwan increased by 5 percent, according to LibertyTimes.



(Image from Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

The video was scheduled to be released in February but was delayed out of respect for victims of the Hualien earthquake.



(CNA image)



2018 "Meet Colors! Taiwan" (Video from Youtube)



2016 "Meet Colors! Taiwan" (Image from Youtube)