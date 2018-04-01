  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan Tourism Bureau releases “Meet Colors! Taiwan”

Japanese actress dreamily visits Tainan, Kaohsiung in Taiwan travel video

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/16 15:00

Spokesperson Masami Nagasawa lives in Taiwan six months a year. (Image from Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese actress and model, Masami Nagasawa (長澤雅美), stars in a promotional Taiwan travel video titled “Meet Colors! Taiwan” released by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau April 16.

Nagasawa became a spokesperson for the Tourism Bureau in 2017 to target Japanese travelers, particularly those from the youth travel market, according to a Tourism Bureau press release. This year’s video was filmed as a continuation of a similar video from 2016.

Though this year's video is more concentrated on south central Taiwan, featuring Tainan and Kaohsiung landscapes.


(Image from Taiwan Tourism Bureau) 

The director continued the theme of “discovering one’s true colors” (發現自己的彩色) through travel in the newest video. The film was shot to reflect the “ease, safety, and laid-back independence” travelers can experience while in Taiwan.


(Image from Taiwan Tourism Bureau) 

After Nagasawa’s first promotional video was released, the amount of Japanese travelers to Taiwan increased by 5 percent, according to LibertyTimes.


(Image from Taiwan Tourism Bureau) 

The video was scheduled to be released in February but was delayed out of respect for victims of the Hualien earthquake.


(CNA image) 


2018 "Meet Colors! Taiwan" (Video from Youtube) 


2016 "Meet Colors! Taiwan" (Image from Youtube) 

 
Tourism Bureau
Tainan
Kaohsiung
youth
Japan

RELATED ARTICLES

Tourism between Taiwan and Vietnam surged in 2017
2018/04/13 13:08
Britain sends warships to Asia to monitor North Korean trade
2018/04/11 20:48
8 Taiwanese arrested for selling counterfeit goods on Facebook 
2018/04/11 16:54
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu named secretary-general to Taiwan’s Presidential Office
2018/04/11 13:50
Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 35 year anniversary 
2018/04/11 10:53