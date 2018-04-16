  1. Home
Highlights at Taipei Expo Farmers Market for the rest of April

Taipei Expo Farmers Market will be rolling out a series of events for the rest of April

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/16 14:11

Taipei Expo Farmers Market offers a wide selection of fresh produce and seasonal items from across Taiwan (photo courtesy of Taipei City Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Expo Farmers Market will be rolling out a series of events for the rest of April.

The weekend of April 21-22 is the Yilan Organic Produce Weekend, and there will also be a raffle, according to the city government. Those who have a combined purchase of more than NT$ 1,000 at the market can enter the contest to try their luck, the government said, adding that a total of 300 handpicked prizes will be given out.   

For the last weekend of April, the focus falls upon Tainan pineapples (April 28-29), the city government said. In addition to being a popular snacking fruit, locally grown pineapples also make for a health booster. The last weekend in April will see a ping-pong ball blowing game, according to the city government. So hit the farmers market to join the fun while shopping for the fresh, in-season produce.

Taipei Expo Farmers Market offers a wide selection of fresh produce and seasonal items from across Taiwan. There will also be music performances on either Saturdays or Sundays (2:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m.). To learn more about upcoming events, please visit the farmers market Facebook page or website.
 
Taipei Expo Farmers Market:
Date and Time: Saturdays, Sundays. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Venue: Yuanshan Plaza of Taipei Expo Park
(Located near Exit No. 1 of MRT Yuanshan Station)

(Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government)

(Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government)

 
