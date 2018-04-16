Taiwan-US Defense Business Forum to be held in Kaohsiung May 10

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Defense Industry Development Association (TW-DIDA) announced that the “Taiwan-US Defense Business Forum” will take place at the Grand Hi-Lai Hotel in Kaohsiung on May 10, reports CNA.

In addition to keynote speeches, the forum will focus on topics of shipbuilding, information security, and aerospace.

Representatives from prominent defense companies including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and BAE Systems are expected to attend the meeting, according to sources. Visits will be arranged for the dignitaries to National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation, CSBC Corporation, Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Co., China Steel Corporation, and Trend Micro Incorporated – among other members of TW-DIDA.

After the U.S. Department of State's recent decision to grant the marketing license required for American manufacturers to sell technology to Taiwan that would allow for building domestic submarines, military expert Erich Shih told CNA that shipbuilding will take center stage during the discussions between the two sides.

The Taiwan-US Defense Business Forum, having been held annually in the U.S. since 2002, will take place twice a year in the future, reports CNA. Taiwan will host the forum in the first half of the year highlighting technical exchange among industry players, while the next forum will take place during the second half of the year in the U.S. with defense policies on its agenda.

U.S. government officials that attended the forum last year include Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, James F. Moriarty, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian & Pacific Security Affairs, David F. Helvey.