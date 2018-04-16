China pushes '31 incentives' for unification, Taiwanese response mixed: WP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A report by the Washington Post on Sunday said that Taiwan is facing severe brain drain as hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese young talent have chosen to work in China, but as the communist regime releases it's package of incentives as a means of accelerating the process and unifying the both sides, Taiwanese working in China have a mixed reaction.

The report came after the package of "31 Incentives" announced on Feb. 28 that is aimed to attract Taiwanese people and businesses to China by offering tax breaks, equal opportunities or research grants, which has been viewed by Taiwanese officials and politicians as an effort to undermine the island country's economy, and "a lever that Beijing can use against Taipei."

The package is among several other malicious diplomatic and military steps to isolate and intimidate the DPP-ruled government, while some Taiwanese are seeing it a chance to revive their careers and businesses on the other side, where job seekers supposedly can expect to earn "two to five times" as much as in Taiwan, according to the report.

The Washington Post interviewed some Taiwanese currently working for either local or foreign companies based in China, and found their feelings about working in China mixed. Many are considering returning home in a few years due to a sense of belonging in the island country, and missing the freedom of using the Internet without censorship and less polluted air.