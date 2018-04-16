Colon perfect into 8th, Rangers beat Astros 3-1 in 10

Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018, in
Texas Rangers third base coach Steve Buechele, left, shakes hand with Robinson Chirinos after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, right, throws down his bat in front of Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos after striking out on a full count with
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, left, and Ronald Guzman celebrate at the plate after scoring on a double by Robinson Chirinos, making the score 3-1, in the
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon winds up to throw in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Sunday, April 15
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick, left, makes the catch on a line drive by Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre as he crosses center fielder George S
Houston Astros' Josh Reddick reacts at second base after hitting a double advancing Carlos Correa to third base in the eighth inning of a baseball gam
Texas Rangers Robinson Chirinos reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Housto
Houston Astros' starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018,
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve takes batting practice before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston. Both teams wo
HOUSTON (AP) — Bartolo Colon carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and Robinson Chirinos drove in all three runs for the Texas Rangers during their 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros in 10 innings Sunday night.
The 44-year-old Colon turned back the clock and dominated the defending World Series champions for seven innings, retiring his first 21 batters in an entertaining pitchers' duel with Astros ace Justin Verlander. Colon walked Carlos Correa on a 3-1 pitch to start the eighth before Josh Reddick lined an 0-2 delivery down the right-field line for a double that put runners at second and third.
Opposing fans in Houston gave Colon a standing ovation, and he clapped his bare hand softly against the outside of his glove. Two outs later, he was removed with the score tied at 1.
A fan favorite all around the majors, the beefy right-hander nicknamed "Big Sexy" is on his ninth team in his last 11 seasons.
Chirinos homered early for the only hit off Verlander, who struck out 11 over eight innings.
In the 10th, Chirinos hit a two-run double off Hector Rondon (1-1) that short-hopped the wall in straightaway center field. Jake Diekman pitched out of trouble in the bottom half for his first save.
Keone Kela (2-0) worked a scoreless ninth for the win.
