|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Mauer Min
|10
|34
|6
|14
|.412
|Cano Sea
|13
|40
|12
|15
|.375
|Betts Bos
|14
|51
|16
|18
|.353
|Lowrie Oak
|16
|66
|8
|23
|.348
|Altuve Hou
|16
|61
|9
|21
|.344
|Judge NYY
|14
|53
|13
|18
|.340
|MChapman Oak
|16
|60
|13
|20
|.333
|HRamirez Bos
|13
|51
|10
|17
|.333
|DGordon Sea
|13
|55
|8
|18
|.327
|Segura Sea
|13
|55
|11
|18
|.327
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Gallo, Texas, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Lowrie, Oakland, 4; Upton, Los Angeles, 4; Haniger, Seattle, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4.
|Runs Batted In
Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Gregorius, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Correa, Houston, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; MChapman, Oakland, 12.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.