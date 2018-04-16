Taiwan's I-Mei Foods revisits Davao for 2nd direct hiring event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After holding a series of direct hiring interviews and orientations in Davao City of the Philippines in November 2017, the first of its kind by a Taiwanese company on the southern island of Mindanao, I-Mei Foods Company embarked on its second recruiting trip to the Philippines on April 13, 2018, and will hold recruiting events in Davao City and Manila.

The company seeks will offer residents on the southern islands a friendly working environment in accordance with Tsai Ing-wen’s "New Southbound Policy," and assist in Philippine President Duterte’s efforts at narrowing urban-rural income disparity.

A mass hiring event was held in Davao City this past weekend, which drew huge numbers of job seekers who are keen to join Taiwan’s leading food company and its biggest bread provider. During the orientation, the recruitment team played a short video filmed by the company which showed interviews with the first group of direct-hire Filipino workers from Davao City.

In the video, Filipino employees working in different departments at the company's Nankan plant in Taoyuan City expressed their gratitude for the direct hiring program, especially to Davao Mayor Sara Duterte for giving them this wonderful opportunity, and the president of MECO, the POEA Manila and POEA Mindanao who made their dreams possible. Most of the applicants expressed their excitement after watching the video and said they are eager to join the I-mei company.

According to the company, more than 300 job applications have been received in Davao and 800 in Manila, two times higher than the number of applicants last year. The recruiting event in Manila will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. The total number of new workers to be hired this round has yet to be decided by the company.