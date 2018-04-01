Air France opens Taipei-Paris flight route today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Air France and China Airlines have teamed up to offer nonstop flight service between Taipei and Paris beginning today.

Flights depart from Taipei every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday at 10:25 a.m. and arrive at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport at 4:20 p.m. the same day, according to UDN.

The passage will be aboard Air France's Boeing 777-200 aircraft. Approximately 312 seats will be available.

Prior to today's launch, EVA Air was the only airline to offer daily direct service from Taipei to Paris.

According to an agreement made in December 2017, Taiwan and France may each provide one aircraft to operate the new route, according to CNA. The cooperation between the airlines in part of a larger code sharing initiative.