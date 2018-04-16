The Great Buddha+ wins Hong Kong Film Award

Taipei (CNA) - The Great Buddha+ (大佛普拉斯), a Taiwanese dark comedy, won Best Film from Mainland and Taiwan at the 37th Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday.



Other films nominated in the category were Taiwanese film The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful (血觀音), as well as three films from mainland China -- Youth (芳華), Duckweed (乘風破浪) and Wolf Warrior II (戰狼II).



Great Buddha+ was written and directed by Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯) in his directorial debut. The movie also won top prize at the 19th Taipei Film Festival in July 2017 and received 10 nominations at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in November 2017, winning Best Adapted Screenplay and Best New Director for Huang. It was released in Taiwan's theaters in October.



At the awards presentation ceremony Sunday, Huang expressed gratitude that the film has been shown in Hong Kong, while Bamboo Chen (陳竹昇), who plays one of the main characters in the film, said "thank you everyone" in Cantonese.



(By Chang Shu-ling and Evelyn Kao)

