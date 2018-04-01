  1. Home
Taiwan to host SE Asian Audiovisual conference in 2021

Prestigious South East Asian Audiovisual conference comes to Taipei in 2021

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/16 11:36

Taipei will host the SEAPAVAA conference for the first time ever in 2021. (Image from AI Cinema)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Film Collectors Museum has won the rights to host the "SouthEast Asia-Pacific AudioVisual Archive Association Annual Conference and Forum" (SEAPAVAA) in 2021. 

The 2021 SEAPAVAA conference will also mark the 25th anniversary of SEAPAVAA, a group "interested in the development of audiovisual archiving in a particular graphic region – the countries of Southeast Asia (the ten member nations of ASEAN), Australasia (Australia and New Zealand), and the Pacific Islands (Micronesia, Melanesia, Polynesia)," according to SEAPAVAA.

Two groups from Taiwan attended this year’s conference in Bangkok April 6 - 12, one from the Tainan National University of the Arts (TNUA) Graduate Institute of Studies in Documentary & Film Archiving and the other from the Taiwan Film Institute.

TNUA emeritus professor, Ching Ying-jiu (井迎瑞), represented the Taipei Film Collectors Museum to fight for hosting rights for the 2021 conference on April 11 at a general assembly meeting in Bangkok and was victorious, according to Liberty Times.

The assembly announced that the 2019 conference will be held in Nouméa, New Caledonia, the 2020 conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, and the 2021 conference in Taipei.

Ching emphasized that Taipei has already achieved an international level of film archiving and has received several accolades for preserving everyday local history and home movies.

The conference will be held at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in 2021.
