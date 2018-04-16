Alexander Ring scores 1st MLS goal, NYC ties Atlanta 2-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Alexander Ring scored his first MLS goal to help New York City FC to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Sunday night.

David Villa, playing his second match after a three-game absence with a quadriceps injury, had a goal and an assist for New York City (5-0-2).

Ring made it 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Villa, at the top-left corner of the box, drew three defenders and dropped it back to Ring, who ripped a right-footer off the crossbar from well outside the area.

Greg Garza tapped in, from point-blank range, the rebound of a shot by Miguel Almiron to give Atlanta (4-2-0) a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Villa came on for Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 35th and tied it about three minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after Jo Inge Berget drew a foul in the area conceded by Michael Parkhurst.

Chris McCann answered in the 56th minute, heading home a cross from Almiron. Parkhurst's long header off a clearance by Villa led Almiron down the left side and, from the goal line, he lofted it to McCann at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, SOUNDERS 2, TIE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Graham Zusi and Ilie Sanchez scored to help Sporting Kansas City tie Seattle.

Zusi slipped behind the defense and ran onto a long well-played ball from Jimmy Medranda before chipping it over a sliding defender and goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the 78th minute.

Sanchez converted from the spot to give Sporting (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute after Johnny Russell drew a foul in the area against Nouhou Tolo.

Will Bruin scored Seattle's first goal of the season, making it 1-1 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Christian Roldan gave the Sounders (0-3-1) a 2-1 lead in the 73rd with a low one-timer from the top of the box off a feed from Bruin.