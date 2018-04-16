|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|5
|0
|1
|16
|14
|4
|Atlanta United FC
|4
|1
|0
|12
|13
|6
|New England
|3
|2
|1
|10
|10
|6
|Columbus
|3
|3
|1
|10
|9
|7
|Orlando City
|3
|2
|1
|10
|11
|10
|New York
|3
|2
|0
|9
|13
|6
|Montreal
|2
|4
|0
|6
|6
|12
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|2
|5
|3
|6
|D.C. United
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6
|10
|Chicago
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|9
|Toronto FC
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|1
|2
|14
|14
|11
|LA Galaxy
|3
|2
|1
|10
|8
|8
|Vancouver
|3
|3
|1
|10
|8
|11
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|2
|0
|9
|11
|10
|FC Dallas
|2
|0
|3
|9
|7
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|5
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|14
|Minnesota United
|2
|4
|0
|6
|8
|12
|Houston
|1
|2
|2
|5
|9
|8
|San Jose
|1
|2
|2
|5
|9
|10
|Portland
|1
|3
|2
|5
|9
|14
|Seattle
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Wednesday, April 11
New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0
|Friday, April 13
Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Vancouver 0
|Saturday, April 14
New York 3, Montreal 1
Colorado 2, Toronto FC 0
LA Galaxy 1, Chicago 0
D.C. United 1, Columbus 0
FC Dallas 1, New England 0
Houston 2, San Jose 2, tie
Portland 3, Minnesota United 2
|Sunday, April 15
Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie
New York City FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie
|Friday, April 20
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, April 21
Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at Houston, 3 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 22
Minnesota United at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Portland, 6 p.m.