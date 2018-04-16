NYC FC-Atlanta United, Sums

New York City 1 1—2 Atlanta 1 1—2

First half_1, Atlanta, Garza, 1, 29th minute. 2, New York City, Villa, 2 (penalty kick), 38th.

Second half_3, Atlanta, McCann, 1 (Almiron), 57th. 4, New York City, Ring, 1 (Villa), 73rd.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson; Atlanta, Brad Guzan.

Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City, 32nd; Moralez, New York City, 55th; McCann, Atlanta, 70th; Herrera, New York City, 80th; Villa, New York City, 89th; Larentowicz, Atlanta, 93rd.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Cameron Blanchard. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_45,001 (45,001)

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Yangel Herrera, Jesus Medina (Ronald Matarrita, 86th), Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring; Jo Inge Berget (Rodney Wallace, 61st), Ismael Tajouri (David Villa, 35th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron, Greg Garza, Julian Gressel, Kevin Kratz (Ezequiel Barco, 70th), Chris McCann; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.