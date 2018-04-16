Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
|Boston
|000
|012
|00x—3
|10
|0
Bundy, Bleier (6) and Joseph, Sisco; Sale, Hembree (6), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Hembree 2-0. L_Bundy 0-2. Sv_Kimbrel (5).
___
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|0
Manaea, Buchter (8), Treinen (8) and Maxwell; F.Hernandez, Pazos (7), Bradford (8), Vincent (9) and Marjama, Freitas. W_Manaea 2-2. L_F.Hernandez 2-2. Sv_Treinen (3). HRs_Oakland, Lowrie (4). Seattle, Motter (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|004
|010
|050—10
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay
|200
|100
|010—
|4
|11
|1
Lively, Milner (5), Rios (5), Garcia (6), Morgan (8), E.Ramos (8) and Knapp; Yarbrough, Andriese (5), Kittredge (8), Roe (9) and Sucre. W_Rios 2-0. L_Yarbrough 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Altherr (2). Tampa Bay, Span (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|100—3
|5
|3
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|0
C.Martinez, Lyons (8), Norris (9) and Molina; Bailey, Garrett (8), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_C.Martinez 2-1. L_Bailey 0-3. Sv_Norris (3). HRs_St. Louis, Bader (1). Cincinnati, Hamilton (1), Duvall (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|003
|010
|201—7
|13
|1
|Miami
|100
|000
|200—3
|7
|0
Nova, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Urena, Despaigne (6), Guerrero (8), Tazawa (9) and Wallach. W_Nova 2-1. L_Urena 0-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (3). Miami, Bour (4).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|000—2
|4
|1
|New York
|100
|001
|001—3
|7
|2
Chacin, Williams (5), Jeffress (6), Jennings (8), Albers (9) and Bandy; Syndergaard, Gsellman (6), A.Ramos (7), Blevins (7), Robles (8), Familia (9) and Nido, Lobaton. W_Familia 1-0. L_Albers 2-1. HRs_New York, Flores (2), Nimmo (1).
___
|Colorado
|000
|103
|011—6
|6
|1
|Washington
|100
|021
|010—5
|5
|0
T.Anderson, Senzatela (5), B.Shaw (6), McGee (6), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Strasburg, Kintzler (7), Kelley (8), Solis (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Ottavino 3-0. L_Doolittle 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (7). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (6), LeMahieu (5), Desmond (4). Washington, Wieters (2), Harper (7).
___
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000—
|1
|7
|1
|San Diego
|002
|311
|30x—10
|11
|0
Beede, Moronta (4), Osich (5), Law (6), Strickland (8) and Hundley; Lucchesi, Lyles (7), McGrath (8) and Hedges. W_Lucchesi 2-0. L_Beede 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (5).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|101—2
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|013
|120
|00x—7
|8
|1
Godley, Bracho (5), De La Rosa (8) and Mathis, Murphy; Kershaw, Baez (8), Stripling (9) and A.Barnes. W_Kershaw 1-2. L_Godley 2-1. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (4). Los Angeles, Taylor (3).