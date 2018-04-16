  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/16 07:06
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 100 000 000—1 3 1
Boston 000 012 00x—3 10 0

Bundy, Bleier (6) and Joseph, Sisco; Sale, Hembree (6), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Hembree 2-0. L_Bundy 0-2. Sv_Kimbrel (5).

___

Oakland 200 000 000—2 7 0
Seattle 000 010 000—1 2 0

Manaea, Buchter (8), Treinen (8) and Maxwell; F.Hernandez, Pazos (7), Bradford (8), Vincent (9) and Marjama, Freitas. W_Manaea 2-2. L_F.Hernandez 2-2. Sv_Treinen (3). HRs_Oakland, Lowrie (4). Seattle, Motter (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Philadelphia 004 010 050—10 8 2
Tampa Bay 200 100 010— 4 11 1

Lively, Milner (5), Rios (5), Garcia (6), Morgan (8), E.Ramos (8) and Knapp; Yarbrough, Andriese (5), Kittredge (8), Roe (9) and Sucre. W_Rios 2-0. L_Yarbrough 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Altherr (2). Tampa Bay, Span (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 020 000 100—3 5 3
Cincinnati 000 000 011—2 5 0

C.Martinez, Lyons (8), Norris (9) and Molina; Bailey, Garrett (8), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_C.Martinez 2-1. L_Bailey 0-3. Sv_Norris (3). HRs_St. Louis, Bader (1). Cincinnati, Hamilton (1), Duvall (3).

___

Pittsburgh 003 010 201—7 13 1
Miami 100 000 200—3 7 0

Nova, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Urena, Despaigne (6), Guerrero (8), Tazawa (9) and Wallach. W_Nova 2-1. L_Urena 0-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (3). Miami, Bour (4).

___

Milwaukee 000 002 000—2 4 1
New York 100 001 001—3 7 2

Chacin, Williams (5), Jeffress (6), Jennings (8), Albers (9) and Bandy; Syndergaard, Gsellman (6), A.Ramos (7), Blevins (7), Robles (8), Familia (9) and Nido, Lobaton. W_Familia 1-0. L_Albers 2-1. HRs_New York, Flores (2), Nimmo (1).

___

Colorado 000 103 011—6 6 1
Washington 100 021 010—5 5 0

T.Anderson, Senzatela (5), B.Shaw (6), McGee (6), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Strasburg, Kintzler (7), Kelley (8), Solis (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Ottavino 3-0. L_Doolittle 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (7). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (6), LeMahieu (5), Desmond (4). Washington, Wieters (2), Harper (7).