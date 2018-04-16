  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/16 06:56
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 2 .867
Toronto 9 5 .643
New York 7 7 .500
Baltimore 5 11 .313
Tampa Bay 3 12 .200 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636
Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½
Chicago 4 8 .333
Detroit 4 9 .308 4
Kansas City 3 10 .231 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 3 .813
Houston 10 5 .667
Seattle 8 5 .615
Oakland 6 10 .375 7
Texas 5 11 .313 8

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston 10, Baltimore 3

Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 3

Seattle 10, Oakland 8

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Texas at Houston, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Miami (Smith 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Garcia 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Perez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.