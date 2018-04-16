All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 5 0 1 16 14 4 Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6 New England 3 2 1 10 10 6 Columbus 3 3 1 10 9 7 Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10 New York 3 2 0 9 13 6 Montreal 2 4 0 6 6 12 Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6 D.C. United 1 3 2 5 6 10 Chicago 1 3 1 4 7 9 Toronto FC 1 3 0 3 3 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 14 14 11 LA Galaxy 3 2 1 10 8 8 Vancouver 3 3 1 10 8 11 Los Angeles FC 3 2 0 9 11 10 FC Dallas 2 0 3 9 7 3 Colorado 2 1 2 8 9 5 Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14 Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 8 12 Houston 1 2 2 5 9 8 San Jose 1 2 2 5 9 10 Portland 1 3 2 5 9 14 Seattle 0 3 1 1 2 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 11

New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Friday, April 13

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Vancouver 0

Saturday, April 14

New York 3, Montreal 1

Colorado 2, Toronto FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

FC Dallas 1, New England 0

Houston 2, San Jose 2, tie

Portland 3, Minnesota United 2

Sunday, April 15

Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 20

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 21

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Houston, 3 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 22

Minnesota United at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 6 p.m.