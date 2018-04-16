  1. Home
By  Associated Press
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Martinez StL 15 51 4 19 .373
RFlaherty Atl 12 41 7 15 .366
Grandal LAD 11 39 6 14 .359
Dickerson Pit 13 53 10 19 .358
Swanson Atl 13 56 7 20 .357
Bryant ChC 14 54 9 19 .352
Gennett Cin 14 58 4 19 .328
Pham StL 15 55 15 18 .327
Panik SF 13 52 8 17 .327
Herrera Phi 13 49 8 16 .327
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; 5 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Franco, Philadelphia, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Harper, Washington, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; 7 tied at 12.

Pitching

TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 15 tied at 2-0.