|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Martinez StL
|15
|51
|4
|19
|.373
|RFlaherty Atl
|12
|41
|7
|15
|.366
|Grandal LAD
|11
|39
|6
|14
|.359
|Dickerson Pit
|13
|53
|10
|19
|.358
|Swanson Atl
|13
|56
|7
|20
|.357
|Bryant ChC
|14
|54
|9
|19
|.352
|Gennett Cin
|14
|58
|4
|19
|.328
|Pham StL
|15
|55
|15
|18
|.327
|Panik SF
|13
|52
|8
|17
|.327
|Herrera Phi
|13
|49
|8
|16
|.327
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; 5 tied at 4.
|Runs Batted In
Franco, Philadelphia, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Harper, Washington, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; 7 tied at 12.
|Pitching
TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 15 tied at 2-0.