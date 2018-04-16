|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Mauer Min
|10
|34
|6
|14
|.412
|Cano Sea
|12
|37
|12
|15
|.405
|Betts Bos
|14
|51
|16
|18
|.353
|Segura Sea
|12
|51
|11
|18
|.353
|Altuve Hou
|15
|57
|9
|20
|.351
|MChapman Oak
|15
|57
|13
|20
|.351
|DGordon Sea
|12
|52
|8
|18
|.346
|Judge NYY
|14
|53
|13
|18
|.340
|Lowrie Oak
|15
|62
|7
|21
|.339
|HRamirez Bos
|13
|51
|10
|17
|.333
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Gallo, Texas, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Upton, Los Angeles, 4; Haniger, Seattle, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; 25 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Gregorius, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Correa, Houston, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; MChapman, Oakland, 12.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.