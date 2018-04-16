  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/16 04:25
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412
Cano Sea 12 37 12 15 .405
Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353
Segura Sea 12 51 11 18 .353
Altuve Hou 15 57 9 20 .351
MChapman Oak 15 57 13 20 .351
DGordon Sea 12 52 8 18 .346
Judge NYY 14 53 13 18 .340
Lowrie Oak 15 62 7 21 .339
HRamirez Bos 13 51 10 17 .333
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Gallo, Texas, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Upton, Los Angeles, 4; Haniger, Seattle, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; 25 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Gregorius, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Correa, Houston, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; MChapman, Oakland, 12.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.