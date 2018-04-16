The Latest: Boston bombing victim's brother: Choose kindness

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the fifth anniversary of the fatal Boston Marathon bombing (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

Boston is continuing service and commemorations in honor of victims and survivors of the deadly marathon bombings five years ago.

Sunday marks the fifth anniversary of the attacks.

Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker addressed families and survivors at a private ceremony. They laid wreaths at spots along Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others April 15, 2013.

The brother of youngest victim Martin Richard urged people to follow Martin's message of "choose kindness."

The mother of fallen police officer Dennis Simmonds called her son "brilliant and fearless" at a ceremony. Simmonds suffered a head injury during a shootout with the marathon bombers. He died a year later due to complications.

A citywide moment of silence will be observed at 2:49 p.m.

___

10:30 a.m.

Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker laid wreaths early Sunday at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others on April 15, 2013.

Both addressed address families and survivors at a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library.

At 2:49 p.m., a citywide moment of silence will be observed, and the bells of Old South Church will be rung to mark the moment five years ago when the first bomb exploded. Sunday is "One Boston Day," devoted to blood drives and acts of kindness.

Security is tight for Monday's 122nd running of the iconic race.

___

12:05 a.m.

