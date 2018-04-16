France's Macron defends foreign policy and economic agenda

PARIS (AP) — Almost one year into his term, French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the airstrikes in Syria and defend an economic reform agenda that has prompted widespread worker strikes.

Macron was scheduled to make a television appearance on Sunday night. It will be his first since the U.S., France and the U.K. launched the airstrikes early Saturday.

The 40-year-old leader is expected to explain his decision to join the operation, the biggest test yet of his foreign policy.

In the domestic field, he is likely to highlight France's improved economic environment, despite simmering anger over his labor law changes.

Retirees, hospital workers, students and others have taken to the streets to protest his government's planned reforms.

Train workers have launched on-and-off strikes over a railway labor reform plan, disrupting traffic nationwide.