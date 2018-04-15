  1. Home
Opposition to immigrant sanctuary spreading in California

By AMY TAXIN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/15 23:53

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — More local governments in California are resisting the state's efforts to resist the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and political experts see politics at play as Republicans try to fire up voters.

Since the U.S. Justice Department sued California last month over its so-called "sanctuary state" law limiting police collaboration with immigration agents, at least a dozen local governments have voted to either join or support the lawsuit or for resolutions opposing the state's position.

Leaders in the Orange County city of Los Alamitos are scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal for a local law to exempt the community from the state law. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is meeting to consider joining the Trump administration lawsuit.