Celtic into Scottish Cup final, on course for another treble

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic stayed on course for back-to-back domestic trebles in Scotland by beating fierce rival Rangers 4-0 to reach the final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

The side managed by former Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers has already won the Scottish League Cup and is one victory away from clinching the Scottish Premiership for the seventh straight year.

Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Moussa Dembele and Olivier Ntcham scored Celtic's goals against Rangers, which had Ross McCrorie sent off early in the second half.

Celtic will play Motherwell in the May 19 final at Hampden Park.