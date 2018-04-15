  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/15 23:10
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Southampton 2, Chelsea 3

Swansea 1, Everton 1

Burnley 2, Leicester 1

Crystal Palace 3, Brighton 2

Huddersfield 1, Watford 0

Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0

Tottenham 1, Man City 3

Sunday's Matches

Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1

Man United vs. West Brom

Monday's Match

West Ham vs. Stoke

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Aston Villa 1, Cardiff 0

Nottingham Forest 0, Brentford 1

Preston 3, Leeds 1

Sunderland 1, Norwich 1

Bristol City 3, Birmingham 1

QPR 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 1, Barnsley 0

Fulham 1, Reading 0

Sheffield United 2, Middlesbrough 1

Burton Albion 0, Hull 5

Bolton 0, Millwall 2

Wednesday's Match

Wolverhampton 2, Derby 0

Friday's Match

Aston Villa 1, Leeds 0

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United 1, Millwall 1

Burton Albion 3, Derby 1

QPR 1, Preston 2

Hull 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Norwich 0, Cardiff 2

Middlesbrough 2, Bristol City 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Ipswich 1

Reading 2, Sunderland 2

Barnsley 2, Bolton 2

Fulham 1, Brentford 1

Sunday's Match

Wolverhampton 2, Birmingham 0

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Oxford United 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Gillingham 0, Blackburn 0

Rochdale 1, Wigan 4

AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 0

Blackpool 3, Northampton 0

Wednesday's Match

Oldham 1, Walsall 1

Thursday's Match

Bradford 0, Shrewsbury 0

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 1, Blackburn 1

Oxford United 2, Southend 0

Oldham 1, Gillingham 1

Bury 2, Northampton 3

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Doncaster 2

Plymouth 0, Portsmouth 0

Peterborough 0, Rochdale 1

Walsall 2, AFC Wimbledon 3

Wigan 0, Rotherham 0

Charlton 0, Scunthorpe 1

Blackpool 2, Fleetwood Town 1

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Swindon 2, Yeovil 2

Stevenage 1, Mansfield Town 1

Morecambe 2, Chesterfield 2

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield 0, Mansfield Town 1

Newport County 2, Swindon 1

Grimsby Town 2, Barnet 2

Crawley Town 1, Coventry 2

Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 2

Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter 1

Yeovil 0, Wycombe 1

Luton Town 3, Crewe 1

Morecambe 1, Carlisle 1

Colchester 1, Notts County 3

Cheltenham 0, Forest Green Rovers 1

Port Vale 1, Lincoln City 0