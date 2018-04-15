|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Baltimore
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Houston
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|Seattle
|8
|4
|.667
|3
|Oakland
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Texas
|5
|11
|.313
|8
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Boston 10, Baltimore 3
Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 3
Seattle 10, Oakland 8
|Sunday's Games
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Houston, 8:08 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Baltimore (Cashner 1-1) at Boston (Johnson 1-0), 11:05 a.m.
Miami (Smith 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Perez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.