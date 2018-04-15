Thai police looking into alleged sexual assault on Taiwanese

Bangkok, April 15 (CNA) Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Chakthip Chaijinda has demanded that the truth be found after a female Taiwanese tourist accused a masseur of sexually assaulting her while she was getting a massage in Bangkok on Thursday.

Chakthip on Sunday ordered his police force, including the tourism police, to thoroughly investigate the case and find out exactly what happened as soon as possible.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the masseur did not deny there was a sexual encounter with the woman but said it was consensual, while the Taiwanese tourist has said it was not.

Taiwanese tabloid Apple Daily reported Saturday that the woman, in a post in a private Facebook group, said she was raped by the masseur during a massage in the Thonglor district in Bangkok.

The woman said she called the Thai police afterwards to report her ordeal and after she provided some basic information she was told by police to first ask "the massage parlor's masseur" why there was that kind of behavior. The police then hung up, she wrote.

On Saturday, Andrew Lee, the spokesman of Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in Taipei that the ministry was informed of the case a day earlier.

Soon after receiving the Taiwanese woman's telephone call on Friday, the ministry's representative office in Bangkok arranged a meeting with her and two of her friends.

They then visited the district police precinct together to report the behavior and then went to a hospital, where the woman received health checks to complete the required reporting procedures, Lee said.

The woman also identified the suspect at the Thonglor police precinct on Friday, Lee said.

Thai police said the suspect initially denied the accusation on Thursday but confessed the next day when he was identified as the man committing the "offense," according to officials from Taiwan's representative office.

The suspect contended, however, that the Taiwanese woman consented to having sex, the officials said.

According to Thai police, the 27-year-old Thai suspect said the Taiwanese woman had agreed to the act and that he did not force her to have sex with him.