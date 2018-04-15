  1. Home
Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix

By STEPHEN WADE , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/15 15:59

SHANGHAI (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix to claim the sixth victory of his Formula One career.

Ricciardo started from the third row, but took advantage when the safety car came out on the 31st lap — of 56 laps __ to allow him to get fresh tires. He took the lead on the 45th lap, overtaking Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

Bottas finished second and Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari was third. Sebastian Vettel, who won the first two races of the season, fell back to eighth after starting on the pole. He also had a minor collision late in the race that cost him places.