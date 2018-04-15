Foreign journalists: Taiwan is replacing Hong Kong as Asia’s bastion of free speech

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an article titled published by the New York Times on April 14, Chris Horton and Austin Ramzy wrote that Taiwan has been increasingly replacing Hong Kong as a bastion of free speech in the Chinese-speaking world.

As Beijing has tightened its grip on Hong Kong, Taiwan, a self-governing island is taking Hong Kong’s place and has emerged as one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies, they wrote in the article titled “Asia’s Bastion of Free Speech? Move Aside, Hong Kong, It’s Taiwan Now.” “Taiwan now draws the sorts of dissidents, rights groups and events that once naturally gravitated to Hong Kong,” they said in the article

Instances cited by the authors include the facts that a human rights film festival that was held in Hong Kong last year will take place this year in Taiwan and a Hong Kong book publisher who was abducted by mainland Chinese agents two years ago and later released will reopen his bookstore in Taiwan.

They also mentioned that last year, Reporters Without Borders announced that it would open its first Asian bureau in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital, after considering but rejecting Hong Kong.