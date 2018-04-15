Insurgents attack checkpoint in Afghanistan, kill 4 police

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says insurgents have killed at least four police in an attack on a checkpoint.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor in the eastern Ghazni province, says five other police were wounded in the attack late Saturday. He says the militants opened fire on the checkpoint and then targeted reinforcements with a roadside bomb.

No one has claimed the attack, but the Taliban are active in the area and control large parts of the province.

The Taliban stormed a government compound in another part of Ghazni late Thursday, killing 15 people, including three senior local officials.