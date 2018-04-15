Sign up for free water-themed guided tours to explore Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Members of the public are invited by Taipei City’s Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) to sign up for water-themed guided tours to explore local river areas, wetlands, and water pumping stations.

According to the HEO, the tours are packed with both outdoor and indoor activities.

Designed for people of all ages, the tours will take participants on visits to stream ecological systems round Dagouxi Ecology and Water-Control Park (大溝溪生態治水園區), Neigouxi Ecological Trail (內溝溪生態步道), Jinrui Park (金瑞公園) in Neihu District, and Shezi Wetland (社子島濕地) in Shilin District, the HEO said. Participants will acquire environmental knowledge and learn about the importance of water through a series of interactive activities, according to the agency.

They will have a rare opportunity to visit the water pumping facility to see how flood water is managed, according to the agency. Not only that, they can also experience the thrill of typhoon winds with a maximum hourly rainfall rate of 300 mm/h—safely, in a newly established storm simulation lab, the HEO said.

The agency said the tours are free of charge, though pre-registration is required for both group and non-group participants. Children must be at least 6 years old and children between the ages of 6 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult, the HEO said.

Group tours are open for registration at this site (Chinese), the agency said, adding that registration for non-group participants will be available by the end of May.

For more information, please call (02)2858-7417 ext. 210-214.

Photo courtesy of the HEO

