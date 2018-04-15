BC-COM--Medal Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Gold Coast, Australia
|Final
|G
|S
|B
|Total
|Australia
|80 59 59 198
|England
|45 45 46 136
|India
|26 20 20 66
|Canada
|15 40 27 82
|New Zealand
|15 16 15 46
|South Africa
|13 11 13 37
|Wales
|10 12 14 36
|Scotland
|9 13 22 44
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|Cyprus
|8 1 5 14
|Jamaica
|7 9 11 27
|Malaysia
|7 5 12 24
|Singapore
|5 2 2 9
|Kenya
|4 7 6 17
|Uganda
|3 1 2 6
|Botswana
|3 1 1 5
|Samoa
|2 3 0 5
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2 1 0 3
|Namibia
|2 0 0 2
|Northern Ireland
|1 7 4 12
|Bahamas
|1 3 0 4
|Papua New Guinea
|1 2 0 3
|Fiji
|1 1 2 4
|Pakistan
|1 0 4 5
|Grenada
|1 0 1 2
|Bermuda
|1 0 0 1
|Guyana
|1 0 0 1
|British Virgin Is.
|1 0 0 1
|St Lucia
|1 0 0 1
|Bangladesh
|0 2 0 2
|Sri Lanka
|0 1 5 6
|Cameroon
|0 1 2 3
|Dominica
|0
|1 1 2
|Isle of Man
|0
|1 0 1
|Mauritius
|0
|1 0 1
|Nauru
|0
|1 0 1
|Malta
|0
|0 2 2
|Vanuatu
|0
|0 2 2
|Cook Islands
|0
|0 1 1
|Ghana
|0
|0 1 1
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0 1 1
|Seychelles
|0
|0 1 1
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0 1 1