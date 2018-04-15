BC-COM--Medal Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/15 14:26
Gold Coast, Australia
Final
G S B Total
Australia 80 59 59 198
England 45 45 46 136
India 26 20 20 66
Canada 15 40 27 82
New Zealand 15 16 15 46
South Africa 13 11 13 37
Wales 10 12 14 36
Scotland 9 13 22 44
Nigeria 9 9 6 24
Cyprus 8 1 5 14
Jamaica 7 9 11 27
Malaysia 7 5 12 24
Singapore 5 2 2 9
Kenya 4 7 6 17
Uganda 3 1 2 6
Botswana 3 1 1 5
Samoa 2 3 0 5
Trinidad & Tobago 2 1 0 3
Namibia 2 0 0 2
Northern Ireland 1 7 4 12
Bahamas 1 3 0 4
Papua New Guinea 1 2 0 3
Fiji 1 1 2 4
Pakistan 1 0 4 5
Grenada 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Guyana 1 0 0 1
British Virgin Is. 1 0 0 1
St Lucia 1 0 0 1
Bangladesh 0 2 0 2
Sri Lanka 0 1 5 6
Cameroon 0 1 2 3
Dominica 0 1 1 2
Isle of Man 0 1 0 1
Mauritius 0 1 0 1
Nauru 0 1 0 1
Malta 0 0 2 2
Vanuatu 0 0 2 2
Cook Islands 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Norfolk Island 0 0 1 1
Seychelles 0 0 1 1
Solomon Islands 0 0 1 1