Air China flight forced to land for 'public security' reason

BEIJING (AP) — State media and aviation authorities say an Air China flight was forced to make a landing in central China for an unspecified "public security" reason and that all passengers made it safely off the plane.

China Central Television says on its official account on the microblog Weibo.com that Air China Flight 1350 took off at 8:40 a.m. Sunday from the city of Changsha in Hunan province heading for Beijing, but landed in Zhengzhou city at 10 a.m. due to an "illegal interference."

CCTV's post includes an image of what appears to be paramilitary police in combat uniforms and helmets assembled outside a Zhengzhou airport hotel.

The Zhengzhou airport says it immediately activated emergency measures and that the airport is operating normally.