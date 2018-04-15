Three fraud suspects from Taiwan detained in Vietnam

Hanoi, April 15 (CNA) Eight fraud suspects, including three from Taiwan, were detained in Vietnam on Saturday for their involvement in online telecommunications scams, Vietnamese media reported Sunday.

The identity of the three Taiwanese suspects have yet to be made public, according to Vietnamese media.

The reports said members of the fraud ring have swindled 10 billion dong (US$440,000) from Vietnamese people since February by posing as Vietnamese government officials.

Vietnamese police have stepped up their investigation of the case, suspecting that the group arrested may be a part of a bigger cross-border fraud ring active in Vietnam.