By  Associated Press
2018/04/15 13:04
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412
Cano Sea 12 37 12 15 .405
HRamirez Bos 12 47 10 17 .362
Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353
Segura Sea 12 51 11 18 .353
Altuve Hou 15 57 9 20 .351
MChapman Oak 15 57 13 20 .351
DGordon Sea 12 52 8 18 .346
Judge NYY 14 53 13 18 .340
Lowrie Oak 15 62 7 21 .339
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Gallo, Texas, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Upton, Los Angeles, 4; Haniger, Seattle, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; 25 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Gregorius, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Correa, Houston, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; MChapman, Oakland, 12.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 9 tied at 2-0.