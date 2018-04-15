Timbers beat Minnesota United 3-2 for first win of season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alvas Powell and Diego Valeri scored three minutes apart in the first half and the Portland Timbers beat Minnesota United FC 3-2 on a rainy Saturday night.

Portland won for the first time this season, after going winless on a five-game road trip (0-3-2) to start the season. The extended road trip was due to renovations being done to Providence Park to expand its seating capacity.

Minnesota has lost three in a row.

Powell opened the scoring in the 20th minute with an excellent individual goal, starting when he picked up the ball near the halfway line and sprinted toward goal. Powell turned defender Francisco Calvo in the wrong direction with a couple step-overs, then riffled a right-footed shot past Minnesota goalkeeper Matt Lampson and inside the near post for his first of the season.

Three minutes later, Valeri doubled the lead. Powell's cross from the right sideline deflected off Miguel Ibarra and found the 2017 MVP 6 yards from goal, where he flicked out his right foot and knocked the ball past Lampson for his third goal of the season.

Minnesota thought it got one back right away, after a good sequence of passes ended with Ibarra knocking the ball into the net. However, the goal was disallowed after a video review determined Ibarra was offside.

The Loons scored a goal that counted in the 64th minute, as Minnesota's recent Designated Player signing, Darin Quintero, started paying immediate dividends. Quintero received a throw-in near the right sideline, dashed into the penalty area, took a touch to his right to create space between him and defender Zarek Valentin, and knocked a rolling shot under Jake Gleeson into the goal.

Portland restored the two-goal lead in the 74th minute. Valeri headed a cross near the top of the box to Cristhian Paredes whose shot bounced at Fanendo Adi near the penalty spot, and the big forward headed the ball into the net for his first of the season.

Minnesota pulled within one again in the 81st minute, as Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma's attempt to clear a pass ended up floating over Gleeson and into the net.