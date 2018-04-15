Minnesota United-Timbers, Sums

|Minnesota
0
2—2
Portland
2
1—3
First half_1, Portland, Powell, 1 (Mabiala), 20th minute. 2, Portland, Valeri, 3 (Powell, Paredes), 23rd.
Second half_3, Minnesota, Quintero, 1 (Manley), 64th. 4, Portland, Adi, 1 (Paredes, Valeri), 74th. 5, Minnesota, Tuiloma (own goal), 81st.
Goalies_Minnesota, Matt Lampson; Portland, Jake Gleeson.
Yellow Cards_Schuller, Minnesota, 34th; Burch, Minnesota, 39th; Ibson, Minnesota, 86th; Chara, Portland, 92nd; Boxall, Minnesota, 92nd.
Referee_Jose Carlos Rivero. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Craig Lowry. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
A_21,144 (21,144)
Lineups
Minnesota_Matt Lampson; Michael Boxall, Marc Burch (Carter Manley, 46th), Francisco Calvo, Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Ethan Finlay, Miguel Ibarra (Sam Nicholson, 85th), Rasmus Schuller; Carlos Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez (Abu Danladi, 76th).
Portland_Jake Gleeson; Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco (Marco Farfan, 90th), Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri (Samuel Armenteros, 92nd); Fanendo Adi, Andy Polo (Andres Flores, 75th).