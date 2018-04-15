  1. Home
2018/04/15 11:58
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Martinez StL 15 51 4 19 .373
RFlaherty Atl 12 41 7 15 .366
Grandal LAD 10 36 6 13 .361
Swanson Atl 13 56 7 20 .357
Bryant ChC 14 54 9 19 .352
Herrera Phi 12 46 7 16 .348
Dickerson Pit 12 49 10 17 .347
Kemp LAD 11 36 3 12 .333
DPeralta Ari 10 42 9 14 .333
Gennett Cin 14 58 4 19 .328
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Villanueva, San Diego, 4; LeMahieu, Colorado, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 4; JBaez, Chicago, 4.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; JBaez, Chicago, 14; Harper, Washington, 13; Franco, Philadelphia, 13; Tucker, Atlanta, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 12; Cespedes, New York, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Pitching

TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 16 tied at 2-0.