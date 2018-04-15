  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/15 10:40
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 11 33 12 14 .424
Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412
HRamirez Bos 12 47 10 17 .362
MChapman Oak 14 53 12 19 .358
Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353
Altuve Hou 15 57 9 20 .351
Segura Sea 11 46 10 16 .348
Judge NYY 14 53 13 18 .340
Andrus Tex 14 52 7 17 .327
Moustakas KC 13 52 9 17 .327
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Gallo, Texas, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 4; Upton, Los Angeles, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; 25 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Gregorius, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Correa, Houston, 12; MChapman, Oakland, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 9 tied at 2-0.