Taipei Pictorial April 2018: Free guide to local gourmet cuisine

Taipei (Taiwan News)--The status of Taipei City as a foodie destination has been cemented with the awarding of 24 Michelin stars to 20 restaurants across the city.



To coincide with the inaugural publication of Michelin Guide Taipei, the city’s Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT) said it presents a special edition of Taipei Pictorial April 2018, featuring the 20 Michelin-starred establishments, six recommended tourist routes with gastronomic interests, and an in-depth coverage of the 36 Bib Gourmand restaurants. Not only that, readers also can find inspirations in the stories of how some of these Michelin star chefs achieve the high standards, the TPEDOIT said.



TPEDOIT Commissioner Chen Su-yu noted that Taipei Pictorial April 2018 is the City’s first publication that gives detailed introduction to the Michelin-recognized restaurants, with selection spanning affordable eateries to luxurious dining establishments. She invites the public to explore the scenic, culinary, and fun aspects of the city with this publication.



The free Taipei Pictorial publication (Chinese) is available at MRT Stations, visitors’ information centers, Citizen Service Section on the first floor of Taipei City Hall, or at the 12 District Offices, Household Registration Offices, Health Centers, Taipei Public Library and its branches, and Taipei City Hospitals. The content can be downloaded from Taipei Travel Net. For more information, please call the TPEDOIT at 1999, ext. 7564 or 7570.