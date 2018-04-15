|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Martinez StL
|15
|51
|4
|19
|.373
|RFlaherty Atl
|12
|41
|7
|15
|.366
|Grandal LAD
|10
|36
|6
|13
|.361
|Swanson Atl
|13
|56
|7
|20
|.357
|Bryant ChC
|14
|54
|9
|19
|.352
|Herrera Phi
|12
|46
|7
|16
|.348
|Cabrera NYM
|12
|49
|12
|17
|.347
|Dickerson Pit
|12
|49
|10
|17
|.347
|Posey SF
|13
|44
|5
|15
|.341
|Kemp LAD
|11
|36
|3
|12
|.333
|DPeralta Ari
|10
|42
|9
|14
|.333
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 4; JBaez, Chicago, 4; 12 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; JBaez, Chicago, 14; Harper, Washington, 13; Franco, Philadelphia, 13; Tucker, Atlanta, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 12; 4 tied at 11.
|Pitching
TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 16 tied at 2-0.