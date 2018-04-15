  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/15 10:16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 020 001— 3 9 3
Boston 301 401 10x—10 15 0

Cobb, M.Castro (4), Hart (6), Givens (8) and Sisco; Velazquez, Kelly (6), Walden (7) and Leon. W_Velazquez 2-0. L_Cobb 0-1. Sv_Walden (1). HRs_Baltimore, Alvarez (2). Boston, Ramirez (3), Martinez (3).

___

Texas 000 011 030 1—6 11 1
Houston 000 500 000 0—5 8 0
(10 innings)

Minor, Barnette (6), Bush (8), Kela (9), Martin (10), Claudio (10) and Centeno; Morton, Rondon (7), Peacock (8), J.Smith (8), Giles (9), Harris (10) and Stassi. W_Kela 1-0. L_Harris 0-1. Sv_Claudio (1). HRs_Texas, Guzman (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Beltre (1), Gallo (5). Houston, Gurriel (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Philadelphia 060 120 000—9 13 0
Tampa Bay 000 201 001—4 8 1

Arrieta, Arano (7), Hutchison (9) and Alfaro; Archer, Pruitt (5) and Ramos. W_Arrieta 1-0. L_Archer 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Crawford (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 110 211 000—6 8 0
Cincinnati 000 010 000—1 7 0

Mikolas, Holland (8), Hicks (9) and Molina; Finnegan, Brice (5), Floro (7), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Mikolas 2-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Garcia 2 (2). Cincinnati, Barnhart (2).

___

Colorado 200 000 000—2 2 1
Washington 000 104 10x—6 12 0

Gray, Senzatela (6), Rusin (7) and Wolters; Scherzer, Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 3-1. L_Gray 1-3. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (5). Washington, Wieters (1).

___

Atlanta 135 100 000—10 15 2
Chicago 101 001 29x—14 10 2

Newcomb, Winkler (6), Jackson (8), J.Ramirez (8), S.Freeman (8), Moylan (8) and Suzuki; Quintana, Butler (3), Cishek (7), Wilson (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Wilson 1-0. L_J.Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (5). Chicago, Almora (1).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 001—1 5 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 6 0

Taillon, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Richards, Steckenrider (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_Kontos 1-1. L_Ziegler 0-3. Sv_Vazquez (5).

___

Milwaukee 030 100 001—5 9 0
New York 000 001 000—1 3 0

C.Anderson, Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Bandy; Harvey, Sewald (6), Robles (9) and Lobaton, Nido. W_C.Anderson 1-1. L_Harvey 0-1. Sv_Hader (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (1), Villar (1), Bandy (1).