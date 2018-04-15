Floor map installed at Taipei Main Station to help navigation, what do you think?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--From April 14 (Saturday) on, visitors at Taipei Main Station will see printed station maps on the floors of several locations, as well as at the neighboring underground malls, according to Taipei City’s Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT), which is implementing the measure on a trial basis in collaboration with relevant administrative entities.



With more than 70 entrances and exits, as well as multiple walkways in and around the complex, Taipei Main Station is notorious for being a huge labyrinth when visitors try to find their way around – even with all the existing signage and floor plans, TPEDOIT Commissioner Chen Su-yu said.



The large map flooring, measuring 200 cm by 150 cm, is designed to help passengers identify their whereabouts within the complex, the TPEDOIT said.

The trial will run for one month and the performance will be reviewed to determine if it should be continued, the agency said, adding that it encourages the public to give feedback on the maps’ effectiveness and will dispatch personnel to survey user experience.



Prior to the agency’s trial, the Department of Transportation (DOT) had launched an indoor navigation app to help passengers find their way in Taipei Main Station. It is available for downloads on both Android and iOS devices.



The navigation app provides more functions than navigation in and around Taipei Main Station. Other features included in the app include traffic information, smart parking, and shop directory, and smart signage (kiosk). Vibration and voice modes are also available. Users can even use the app to find the closest ticket office, bathroom, ATM, locker, accessibility service and many more.

Members of the public can give their feedback via the hotlines 1999 (02-27208889 for out of Taipei), or 7544 during work hours, log on Travel Taipei website (Chinese) to download the questionnaire and then email the answers to qa-ivy@mail.taipei.gov.tw for fax to 02-27278859.

courtesy of the TPEDOIT